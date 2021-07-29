Hiroshi Tanahashi Makes Shock AEW Debut Challenging Lance Archer

We have seen several different NJPW stars appear on AEW Dynamite in recent months including Yuji Nagata, Rocky Romero and Hikuleo. However, it was a very different calibre of NJPW star that got fans exciting. The Ace himself, Hiroshi Tanahashi appeared and challenged Lance Archer to a match for the IWGP United States Championship.

Hiroshi Tanahashi is a wrestling legend and revered in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He has held every title he could hold in NJPW. With the exception of the United States Championship. It’s worth noting that Tanahashi is a heavyweight, and as such cannot compete for certain titles in the promotion.

The United States Championship is one of the newest NJPW belts and has only been in circulation since 2017. In that time it has largely been held by gaijin wrestlers. By challenging Lance Archer, Hiroshi Tanahashi wants to become the first Japanese wrestler to hold the crown.

Hiroshi Tanahashi Has Wrestled His Entire Career for NJPW

In an industry where people move around from promotion to promotion with some regularity, Hiroshi Tanahashi is something of a unique entity. A product of the NJPW system, he has wrestled his entire career in the promotion.

With the exception of an excursion to CMLL – part of the NJPW learning process – and a few appearances for TNA/IMPACT. Even these appearances came as an NJPW athlete. Now, he has stepped through the forbidden door and made a surprise appearance for AEW.

Not only is Tanahashi aiming to become the first Japanese holder of the US title, but he is also looking to bring it back into the NJPW promotion. Ever since Jon Moxley‘s first title reign, no NJPW contracted wrestler has held the belt.

This undoubtedly sits badly with an NJPW stalwart such as Hiroshi Tanahashi and will only give him extra motivation to bring the belt home.