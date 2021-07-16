Impact Wrestling Is Making A Major Play For Ex-WWE Star

Impact Wrestling is interested in signing one former WWE star and that’s Buddy Murphy.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Impact is making a “major play” for Murphy.

Murphy was thought of highly in WWE among his peers for being an excellent worker and someone who wasn’t used to his full potential while with the company.

WWE did have plans last year to give him another push, but it was nixed. This was around the time that Murphy was involved in a storyline with the Mysterio family and Seth Rollins then was paired with Aalyah Mysterio.

The former WWE star recently did an interview with Chris Van Vliet where he talked about a wide range of topics including Bruce Prichard telling him that plans for this storyline were dropped cold only for a few months to pass with WWE teasing going back to Murphy being paired with Rollins and them being back on good terms. However, that was dropped and eventually, Murphy got released by WWE.

Murphy’s non-compete clause expires on August 31st. Thus, while some former WWE stars are expected at Slammiversary on Saturday night, Murphy won’t be one of them.