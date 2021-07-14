Kalisto Files Trademark As He Returns to His Previous Ring Name

For WWE wrestler Kalisto can get back into the squared circle as of tomorrow. His 90-day release clause complete. While he has not given any indication as to where or when he will return, one thing is looking likely. He will be returning to his old ring name of Samuray del Sol.

He has been keeping himself in shape since he was let go if his recent social media posts are anything to go by.

Earlier this month, he applied for a trademark to use the Samuray del Sol name for merchandise including shirts, hoodies and caps.

Before signing with WWE in 2013, Kalisto wrestled in several promotions as his del Sol character, including CZW and Dragon Gate and Evolve. He never held any championships in these promotions, which is surely something he will be eager to set straight now.

Kalisto Honed His Skills in an Eight Year WWE Run

During his eight years with WWE, the man formerly known as Kalisto honed his skills inside and outside of the ring. He won two US championships, and the cruiserweight title and the NXT tag team titles. He was part of both the Lucha Dragons and the Lucha House Party. In 2016 he was even ranked as the 25th best wrestler in the PWI 500.

However, he was deemed surplus to requirements in WWE and was released in the now traditional post Wrestlemania cull. However, Kalisto is just 34 years old, and there are plenty of promotions who would benefit from adding him to their roster. As with most released talent, he has something to prove after becoming a marginalized figure at the end of his WWE run.

Kalisto is adept as both a singles and a tag-team competitor. He could make a splash in any roster and in any weight class. He has not announced any booking right now. However, a mysterious countdown clock on his website has just 21 hours to go, which indicates something big is coming.