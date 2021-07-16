Kalisto Has One Major Regret From His Time With WWE

Recently released WWE wrestler Kalisto has spoken up about the single biggest regret he has from his time in WWE. Regrets can be haunting things, especially when they were within our own control the entire time.

For Kalisto, the regret was not something he did or something that was planned and then scrapped. Rather, it was something he wanted to propose but never felt bold enough to do. Despite having the approval of the wrestler involved.

The plan? A mask versus mask match with Rey Mysterio. Kalisto detailed the plan during an interview with Chris Van Vliet for his Insight podcast.

Kalisto was released from WWE after an 8 year run with the company. He was a solid performer and held several championships during his time. Yet sadly, never felt bold enough to suggest his idea. That was until just before his release. He had his entire idea mapped out in a storyboard, and was finally ready to give the pitch to Mr McMahon but was released before he had the chance.

Everybody Was On-Board with Kalisto’s Mask vs Mask Idea

As he talked, Kalisto explained how he had taken his idea to many of his colleagues, including Daniel Bryan, Edge and of course, Rey Mysterio. All of them thought his idea was fantastic. Paul Heyman going so far as to brand it a work of genius, urging the young star to pitch his idea.

Sadly, we never got to see Kalisto go up against Re Mysterio in a WWE ring. That is something that he openly admits his own fault.

The man formerly known as Kalisto has not yet made any announcements about his ring return. However, he has already confirmed that he will revert to his old ring name of Samuray del Sol and has two new t-shirts available through his website or via Pro-Wrestling Tees.