Kalisto On Post WWE Plans, Potential Return

Kalisto could have been the next big Mexican star for WWE but the company didn’t do much with him during his time with the promotion.

The high-flying star recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet where he talked about a number of things and opened up about his time in WWE.

Kalisto also talked about his future plans. He was asked about a potential return to WWE. Replying to it, he said that he is not holding his breath and has other plans:

“I’m not going to hold my breath I’m just going to focus on me. I am going to focus on my mental state, which is very important. I’m going to try and fix myself first. I’m trying to see what I can do. I like challenging myself a lot.

I have never boxed before, but I want to box.” said Kalisto, “I’m still going to wrestle here and there. If the time is right, here and there, I am going to give it a shot.”

The former 205 Live star was signed by WWE in 2013 and was released from the promotion in April earlier this year. His career highlight was probably winning the US title in 2016.

