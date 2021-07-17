PROGRESS Chapter 115 Full Card on Peacock and WWE Network

PROGRESS Chapter 115: For The Hearts That Never Played In Tune will be taking place today on Peacock, WWE Network and demandPROGRESS.

The card has three major Championship matches, with Cara Noir, Kanji and Lykos Gym all putting their gold on the line during the show.

Cara Noir will be facing British wrestling legend Jody Fleisch on the show, with the ‘Phoenix’ Fleisch having two impressive wins under his belt since returning to the promotion this year. Fleisch is most known for his appearances in ROH in the early 2000s and PWG Battle of Los Angeles entry in 2019.

Kanji will also be defending her title against Gisele Shaw and Laura Di Matteo in a triple threat match. Shaw attacked both Kanji and Di Matteo at the end of the last Chapter show, leading to this three-way for the belt.

The PROGRESS Tag Team Championships will also be on the line this weekend as Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II) will be defending against Big Money Gun Dogs (Gene Munny and Big Guns Joe) in a Doghouse Rules match.

PROGRESS Chapter 115

Here’s the full card for the show:

PROGRESS World Championship Match – Cara Noir (c) vs Jody Fleisch

– Cara Noir (c) vs Jody Fleisch Malik (w/Kosta Konstantinou) vs Ethan Allen (w/Luke Jacobs)

Chris Ridgeway vs Warren Banks – No Rope Breaks

PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Dog House Rules Match – Big Money Gun Dogs vs Lykos Gym (c)

Big Money Gun Dogs vs Lykos Gym (c) Greedy Souls vs Sunshine Machine

Taonga vs Alexxis Falcon

PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match – Kanji (c) vs Laura Di Matteo vs Gisele Shaw

– Kanji (c) vs Laura Di Matteo vs Gisele Shaw Mercedez Blaze (w/Taonga) vs Roxxy Hellz Belle

Nick Riley vs Charlie Sterling – PROGRESS Championship #1 Contender’s Match

WHERE AND HOW TO WATCH:

WWE Network (worldwide)

demandPROGRESS (worldwide)

Peacock (US only)