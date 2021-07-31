Sasha Banks Returns On WWE Friday Night SmackDown

As expected, Sasha Banks has made her WWE TV return.

It happened on Friday’s episode of SmackDown when SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was doing an interview in the ring about what is next for her, specifically her plans for SummerSlam.

Kayla Braxton pointed out that Belair has been champion for 110 days and Belair talked about winning an ESPY, defending the title at Rolling Loud last week and winning the title from Banks at WrestleMania 37.

This led to Carmella coming out to sarcastically congratulate Belair on her reign and to ask for one more title shot, but Zelina Vega came out to issue her own challenge to Belair.

The heels attacked Belair before Banks came out to make the save. After clearing the ring, Banks and Belair hugged and Belair had a confused look on her face.

In the main event, a tag team match took place that saw Belair and Banks team up against Carmella and Vega.

This appeared to start the build for SummerSlam as WWE house shows are advertising Banks vs. Belair. Banks was last seen in action at Wrestlemania 37 in April.

The belief is that Banks had been off from WWE in order to film material as Koska Reeves, which is her Star Wars character, for a future Disney+ Lucasfilm series.