(Spoiler) Big Return Scheduled For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Sasha Banks is scheduled to return to WWE television at tonight’s SmackDown from Minneapolis, Minnesota at the Target Center.

The Boss has been off television since WrestleMania 37 in April, when she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair. Banks is returning as part of WWE’s “all hands on deck” build to SummerSlam, according to Pwinsider.

We’re just three weeks out from the pay-per-view, which will be held from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Packing the stadium won’t be easy, so WWE is pulling out all the stops. Aside from Banks and John Cena, Goldberg recently returned to feud with Bobby Lashley and Becky Lynch is expected back soon as well.

WWE has included Sasha Banks in promotional materials for SummerSlam, so her return is not entirely unexpected.

As of this writing, the only match confirmed for WWE SummerSlam is the Triple Threat Raw Women’s Championship match between Nikki A.S.H, Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.

Sasha Banks recently appeared at ESPN’s ESPY Awards, where she and Bianca Belair won an ESPY for “Best WWE Moment” (headlining WrestleMania).

In addition to Sasha Banks, Cena is advertised to appear tonight as part of his Summer of Cena touring schedule.

If you’re in the Minneapolis area, tickets for tonight’s WWE SmackDown are still available at AXS.com.