TJP Pulled From Slammiversary, Final Card For Tonight

Impact Wrestling has announced a change to tonight’s Slammiversary PPV. It’s a change that opens up another potential mystery spot on the show. Impact has announced that TJP is off tonight’s show but the match he was involved in will still go ahead as scheduled, just without him in it.

“TJP is unable to participate in tomorrow’s IMPACT Wrestling Pay-Per-View event, Slammiversary,” Impact’s update reads. ” The match-up will still go ahead as a four-way attraction.”

TJP was scheduled to team with Fallah Bah in the 4-way match for the Impact tag titles. The other teams were the champions Violent By Design, The Good Brothers Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows, and the team of Rich Swann & Willie Mack. Impact has not revealed if Fallah Bah will be getting a new partner. It’s possible a mystery person could be slotted into the position.

BREAKING: @MegaTJP is unable to participate in tomorrow’s IMPACT Wrestling #Slammiversary PPV.



He was scheduled to team with @FALLAH1 in the huge 4-way collision for the IMPACT Tag Team Championship.



The match-up will still go ahead as a 4-way.



ORDER: https://t.co/OhDjZcOl5T pic.twitter.com/hOiVwVnC4j — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2021