TJP Pulled From Slammiversary, Final Card For Tonight

Impact Wrestling has announced a change to tonight’s Slammiversary PPV. It’s a change that opens up another potential mystery spot on the show. Impact has announced that TJP is off tonight’s show but the match he was involved in will still go ahead as scheduled, just without him in it.
“TJP is unable to participate in tomorrow’s IMPACT Wrestling Pay-Per-View event, Slammiversary,” Impact’s update reads. ” The match-up will still go ahead as a four-way attraction.”
TJP was scheduled to team with Fallah Bah in the 4-way match for the Impact tag titles. The other teams were the champions Violent By Design, The Good Brothers Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows, and the team of Rich Swann & Willie Mack. Impact has not revealed if Fallah Bah will be getting a new partner. It’s possible a mystery person could be slotted into the position.
Updated Card For Slammiversary
- Impact World Championship
No Disqualification
Kenny Omega (c) vs Sami Callihan
- Knockouts Championship
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs A Mystery Opponent
- Impact Tag Team Championships
Violent By Design (c) vs The Good Brothers vs Willie Mack & Rich Swann vs TJP & Fallah Bah
- Matt Cardona & ??? vs Brian Myers & Tenille Dashwood
- X-Division Championship
Ultimate-X
Josh Alexander (c) vs Rohit Raju vs Chris Bey vs Trey Miguel vs Ace Austin vs Petey Williams
- Moose vs Chris Sabin
- Eddie Edwards vs W. Morrissey
- Knockouts Tag Team Championships
Fire N Flava (c) vs Rosemary & Havok (Kickoff show)