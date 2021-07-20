Update On Bray Wyatt’s Absence From WWE

Bray Wyatt hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania 37. He lost a match to Randy Orton on Night 2 of the event this year. According to a report from PW Insider, Wyatt was originally scheduled to win that match but the result was changed last minute. Wyatt hasn’t been back in the company since.

There is said to be no timetable for Wyatt’s return to the company. There are those within WWE who believe Wyatt’s absence is not due to any creative issues either.

“WWE sources have remained quiet about Wyatt’s circumstances beyond the idea that he’s being held off for a specific reason,” writes Mike Johnson. “The belief among some is that it’s not a creative issue.”

Before WrestleMania 37, Wyatt’s last match in WWE was at December 2020’s TLC PPV. Wyatt lost to Orton in that match as well. Alexa Bliss has been hosting episodes of “Alexa’s Playground” in the months since Wyatt has been gone.

Wyatt popped up on social media not long after WWE announced SummerSlam will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Wyatt is a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders, who play their home games in the venue.

Wyatt also posted to Twitter recently that he misses the WWE Universe.