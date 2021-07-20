Update On Daniel Bryan’s Future With WWE

Daniel Bryan‘s last match in WWE was a loss to Roman Reigns on the 4/30 episode of Smackdown. The match carried the stipulation that if he lost, Bryan would have to leave WWE. He hasn’t been back since. According to a report from Pwinsider, all signs point to Bryan not returning to WWE.

Sources within the company have said there have been no internal discussions regarding Bryan returning and he is not listed on internal documents regarding the talent roster. Although this cannot be confirmed, there are those who are taking this to mean Bryan is headed to AEW.

Evidence that Bryan will not be returning to WWE include him not appearing on an internal document regarding plans for licensing and merchandising in 2021-2022. Bryan was also not mentioned as it concerns upcoming Mattel action figures.

What Does Daniel Bryan Want?

Daniel Bryan has made several public statements about wanting to wrestle for promotions outside of WWE.

“It’d be interesting if I could wrestle in different companies and WWE,” Bryan said at a WM37 meet and greet. “That’s actually something I’m trying to weasel my way into right now.”

He would also that he’s hoping to find the right balance between his home life and life in wrestling.

“My contract is up soon,” Bryan said. “We need to figure out what a good balance between home life and wrestling. I never want to stop wrestling, I love it, it’s just figuring that out.”