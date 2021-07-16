WALTER Injured, WWE NXT UK Title Match Delayed

Fans will have to wait to see WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov II a bit longer than next week on WWE NXT UK.

WWE announced today that WALTER has suffered an injury to his left hand and is unable to defend his NXT United Kingdom Championship against the challenger on the show.

WWE did a storyline where they blamed the injury on a backstage altercation between WALTER and Dragunov that wasn’t shown. The company said that details about the injury are sketchy at this point, but the medical staff has deemed the injury to be “severe” and WALTER isn’t fit to compete next week.

It was added that more information on the situation will be revealed on next Thursday’s NXT UK. During the latest episode of NXT UK, there was an in-ring press conference segment with WALTER and Dragunov shown before the news of WALTER’s injury.

Fans were looking forward to this match as the original bout was one of the best to take place in 2020. That title contest went down last October that saw WALTER go over to retain the title. Since that time, Dragunov has struggled with temper issues in storyline but continued to progress in order to get it under control.

Dragunov became the number one contender to WALTER’s title when he defeated Rampage Brown and Joe Coffey in a triple threat match on NXT UK in June.