WWE SummerSlam Promoted With Odd Event Name

Fans were met with an odd event name when trying to buy tickets for WWE Summerslam.

Twitter user @GodofWrestling posted Friday about receiving two separate notifications via Ticketmaster for SummerSlam, with the promoted event name “WWE SummerSlam vs. WWE”. Several Twitter users replied to the tweet claiming they also received the same notifications.

Shortly after the odd notifications were sent, the name was changed back to “WWE SummerSlam”.

Though the peculiar event name could have been a mistake, WWE has stated that fans can expect some surprises for the upcoming show.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Stephanie McMahon was quoted saying as saying:

“SummerSlam is special, It’s the first time we’re going to an NFL stadium [for SummerSlam], and it’s only the second time we’ve ever been in a stadium. It’s about bringing people together and celebrating these huge moments.

This will be our biggest pay-per-view with full capacity [since Elimination Chamber in March 2020],” said Stephanie McMahon, “and we can’t wait to show off our surprises, too.”

WWE’s biggest show of the summer takes place August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.