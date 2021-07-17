WWE Supershow Event In Gainesville, FL Canceled

Yesterday, the State Farm Arena in Atlanta noted on its website that a planned Smackdown event on 9/17 will no longer be taking place from the venue. Today, the Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fl has announced that a WWE house show event scheduled for August 8th, 2021 has also been canceled.

“The WWE Supershow originally scheduled for August 8 in Gainesville will no longer be taking place. Refunds are available from original points of purchase,” the venue’s website reads.

The show had 2,233 tickets distributed and it is believed the venue was set up for 3488 fans.

The WWE Supershow in Gainesville, FL has been canceled.



Last check (5 days ago) I had it at:

Available Tickets => 1,255

Estimated Capacity => 3,488

Tickets Distributed => 2,233 (64%) pic.twitter.com/ZMbzhVh1Nu — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) July 17, 2021

Second show canceled in as many days.

Atlanta’s State Farm Arena posted yesterday that the planned Smackdown on September 17th will no longer be taking place there. WWE has not provided any updates on this. As of this writing, WWE.com still lists the Smackdown for that day as taking place in Atlanta.

“Friday Night Smackdown on September 17 will no longer take place in Atlanta. Refunds are available at all points of purchase,” the State Farm Arena update reads.

WWE had 14,000 fans in the Toyota Center in Houston last night for Smackdown. They are expected to have around 10,000 for Money in the Bank on Sunday. Around 8000 fans are then expected for RAW on Monday.

Stephanie McMahon spoke to Variety recently about what going back out in front of live audiences means for the company.

“I think I can speak for everybody that touches the WWE Universe — whether it is our fans, our Superstars, our employees, or our partners — we absolutely cannot wait to get back together and come back home where we belong,” she said. “And even though we never went off the air and we continue to produce our content, even though we brought in nearly a million virtual fans over this time period through the ThunderDome with over 70 plus live shows, there’s still just such a huge component missing without fans physically in attendance.”