AEW All Out Updated Card: New Title Matches Set

All Elite Wrestling has announced new matches for their upcoming All Out pay-per-view event.
On Friday’s episode of Rampage, The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) defeated Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament finals.
As a result, The Lucha Bros will challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Titles in a Steel Cage match at All Out.
It was also announced that Miro will defend the TNT Title against Eddie Kingston at All Out.
AEW All Out Card
The AEW All Out pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, September 5, 2021 from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena. All Elite Wrestling will be announcing more matches in the coming days. Here is the updated card:
- AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage
- CM Punk vs. Darby Allin
- Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC
- Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall
- Chris Jericho vs. MJF (If Jericho loses, he can never wrestle in AEW again)
- Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima
- AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander
- AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros
- TNT Champion Miro vs. Eddie Kingston
- AEW Women’s Battle Royal: Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, and Nyla Rose