AEW All Out Updated Card: New Title Matches Set

All Elite Wrestling has announced new matches for their upcoming All Out pay-per-view event.

On Friday’s episode of Rampage, The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) defeated Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament finals.

As a result, The Lucha Bros will challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Titles in a Steel Cage match at All Out.

What a match! The #LuchaBros beat #JurassicExpress to earn a shot at the @youngbucks for the #AEW World Tag Team Titles at #AEWAllOut Sept. 5 on PPV inside a STEEL CAGE! Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage. pic.twitter.com/CRIaeeEU29 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021

It was also announced that Miro will defend the TNT Title against Eddie Kingston at All Out.

If you call out @MadKing1981, prepare for the worst #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/rI1tBEJPsi — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 28, 2021

AEW All Out Card

The AEW All Out pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, September 5, 2021 from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena. All Elite Wrestling will be announcing more matches in the coming days. Here is the updated card: