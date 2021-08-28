AEW Rampage Results (8/27): Tag Title Match Set For All Out, Miro & Eddie Kingston

This week’s episode of Rampage was taped in Milwaukee on Wednesday night. Lucha Bros battled Jurassic Express in the finals of the Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament on tonight’s show. AEW Champion Kenny Omega teamed up with Brandon Cutler to face Impact Champion Christian Cage & Frankie Kazarian. A video package for CM Punk versus Darby Allin at All Out was also aired during tonight’s show.

A collision of epic proportions is coming up at #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5 on PPV. The Best in the World @CMPunk makes his #AEW in-ring debut against @DarbyAllin (w/ @Sting).



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage

Rampage Results

Lucha Bros def. Jurassic Express in the finals to earn a title shot against Young Bucks at All Out The Bunny def Tay Conti Christian Cage & Frankie Kazarian def. Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Young Bucks Will Face Lucha Bros In A Steel Cage Match At All Out

Jurassic Express battled Lucha Bros in the finals of the Tag Team Eliminator Tournament. The winners of the match will battle the Young Bucks in a Steel Cage match for the AEW Tag Team Championships at All Out. Young Bucks watched the match on the entrance ramp.

Jungle Boy and Rey Fenix started off the action. Jungle Boy hit an Arm Drag and followed it up with a Dropkick to the face. The two went back and forth before shaking hands and tagging out. Luchasaurus and Pentagon Jr. tagged in and traded taunts. Giannis Antekokounmpo was shown in the crowd as Rampage went to a break.

When Rampage returned, Jungle Boy and Fenix were battling in the ring. Fenix hit Luchasaurus with a Suicide Dive as Jungle Boy took out Penta as well. Back in the ring, Luchasaurus tagged in and sent Fenix across the ring. Luchasaurus followed it up with a Clothesline that knocked the Lucha Bros to the canvas.

Luchasaurus booted Penta in the face and then Chokeslammed Fenix on top of him. Luchasaurus hit a standing Moonsault and went for the cover but Pentagon kicked out at two. Pentagon escaped a Chokeslam and unloaded some chops to the chest. Fenix booted Luchasaurus in the face and made his way to the top rope. Fenix hit a big Frog Splash and went for the cover but Fenix powered out at two.

Jungle Boy hit Fenix with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Destroyer for a close two count. Jungle Boy locked in the Snare Trap but Penta broke it up. Penta hit a Superkick and then a Backbreaker. Pentagon followed it up with a slam for a near fall. Jungle Boy sent Penta out of the ring but Fenix walked across the middle rope behind him.

They battled on the turnbuckle and Fenix connected with a Hurricanrana that sent Jungle Boy onto Penta, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt outside the ring. Back in the ring, Penta went for the cover but Jungle Boy kicked out at two as Giannis was beside himself in the crowd.

.@ReyFenixMx walks the ropes and hits a hurricanrana onto the pile … Insane!

Fenix and Jungle Boy battled on the ring apron and traded punches. Jungle Boy got the better of the exchange and knocked Fenix to a knee. Pentagon hit a ridiculous Destroyer on Jungle Boy and then Fenix delivered one to Luchasaurus. Lucha Bros unloaded a bunch of Superkicks but couldn’t keep Luchasaurus down. Lucha Bros then connected with a Piledriver for the pinfall victory and will face Young Bucks in a Steel Cage match at All Out for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

After the match, the Young Bucks attacked Lucha Bros from behind and beat them down. Jurassic Express made the save and the Young Bucks retreated. Jurassic Express and Lucha Bros posed for the crowd after the match.

What a match! The #LuchaBros beat #JurassicExpress to earn a shot at the @youngbucks for the #AEW World Tag Team Titles at #AEWAllOut Sept. 5 on PPV inside a STEEL CAGE!

Eddie Kingston Attacked Miro

TNT Champion Miro beat Fuego del Sol down and brought him to the ring. Miro ripped off Fuego’s mask and booted him in the face. Eddie Kingston made his way to the entrance ramp as the crowd chanted his name. Kingston dropped the microphone and rushed the ring. Miro attacked Eddie and unloaded some shots but Kingston battled back. Kingston planted Miro with an Exploder Suplex as AEW officials rushed the ring. The referees separated Kingston and Miro to end the segment. It was later announced that Miro will defend the TNT Championship against Eddie Kingston at All Out.

The Bunny def. Tay Conti

Tay Conti faced The Bunny tonight on Rampage. The Bunny attacked Conti as she entered the ring and then stomped her down in the corner. Conti battled back and hit The Bunny with some chops. Bunny shoved Tay down and booted her in the face as The Blade cheered her on from ringside.

The Bunny connected with a Clothesline and went for the cover but Tay kicked out at two. Conti shoved Bunny into the turnbuckle and hit a series of Arm Drags. Conti followed it up with a tilt-a-whirl slam and fired up the crowd. Tay hit three running kicks to the face as Penelope Ford made her way down the entrance ramp. Conti got distracted and The Bunny capitalized with a Jawbreaker. The Blade gave Bunny some brass knuckles and she hit Tay in the face for the pinfall victory.

#TheBunny steals one from @TayConti_ with the help of @thePenelopeFord and #TheBlade's brass knuckles. Is this a new alliance heading into the Casino Battle Royale on the #AEWAllOut Buy-In on Sept. 5?



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage!

Christian & Frankie Kazarian Picked Up A Win

AEW Champion Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler faced Impact World Champion Christian Cage & Frankie Kazarian in the main event of this week’s episode of Rampage.

Before the match, the teams were interviewed by Mark Henry in split screen. Omega claimed that he would be sending the crowd home happy by hitting the One Winged Angel on Christian at All Out. Cage claimed that Omega was just scrambling around because he knows Cage has already figured out the puzzle after pinning him on the first episode of Rampage. Kazarian challenged Omega to actually get into the ring tonight and not just throw them his “bitch ass man baby stooge” Brandon Cutler.

All confidence from both teams before tonight's main event tag match of @KennyOmegamanX/@BranCutler vs @Christian4Peeps/@FrankieKazarian.

Frankie and Cutler started off the match. Kazarian beat Cutler down in the corner and demanded for Omega to tag in. Kenny obliged and entered the ring with Frankie. Michael Nakazawa tripped up Kazarian and the AEW Champion capitalized. Omega posed and it cost him as Frankie battled back. Frankie connected with a Russian Leg Sweep and tagged in Christian Cage.

Omega cowardly scampered to the corner and Cutler tagged in. Brandon entered the ring and Christian greeted him with a punch to the face. Frankie tagged in and connected with a springboard Leg Drop. Cutler stumbled to his feet and Frankie hung him up on the top turnbuckle. Kazarian hit a kick to the face that knocked Cutler out of the ring. Nakazawa hit Frankie with a clipboard and ran away. Cage threw Nakazawa over the barricade as Omega leveled Frankie outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Omega tagged in and hit a Moonsault off the middle rope for a two count. Cage tagged in but the referee didn’t see it and Omega continued to beat Kazarian down. Christian pleaded for a tag as Cutler tagged in. Cutler danced around like a moron before dropping an elbow on Frankie’s chest. Cutler started dancing again but missed with the elbow this time.

Christian tagged in and Omega hopped off the ring apron. Cage hit Cutler with a Back Body Drop and some chops in the corner of the ring. Omega slid onto the ring apron and waited for a bit before Cage climbed up the ropes. Omega snuck up behind Cage and went for the One Winged Angel but Cage blocked it. Kenny tripped up Christian and crotched him on the ring post. Don Callis hopped on the apron for a distraction as Cutler lifted Cage up. Omega went for the V-Trigger but Cage ducked and Kenny hit Cutler. Omega retreated out of the ring and Christian hit Cutler with a Spear. Christian hit the Killswitch for the pinfall victory to close the show.