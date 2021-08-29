Awesome Kong Announces Retirement From Wrestling On NWA EmPowerrr

Veteran wrestling star Awesome Kong has announced her retirement from pro wrestling during a surprise appearance at NWA EmPowerrr. TNA Hall Of Famer Gail Kim made an unannounced appearance during the all-women PPV. She tried to cut a promo but Kim was confronted by Taryn Terrell, Jennacide, and Paola Blaze.

Kong, who has had several feuds with the veteran TNA star over the years then also made a surprise appearance on the show. She made the save for Gail Kim and took out the three interrupting women.

After this segment, the former WWE star grabbed a mic and told Kim that she was her greatest foe. The former Knockouts champion claimed that there was no other way to end her career than being in the ring with Gail Kim. She then announced her retirement saying she was done:

#ThankYouAwesomeKong ?? Awesome Kong Has Announced her retirement from Professional Wrestling at Today’s NWA Empowerrr . A shared moment between @MeanQueenK @gailkimITSME ????? pic.twitter.com/2QWhRCMcyA — Ezequiel Ramirez (@therealzeke7077) August 29, 2021

The 43-year-old started her wrestling career in 2002. Awesome Kong went on to wrestle for promotions such as Ring Of Honor, All Japan Women’s Pro Wrestling, and more. Though she is probably best known for her stints in Impact Wrestling and WWE between 2007 to 2016.

She competed under the ring name Kharma in WWE but didn’t win any titles. She had a couple of runs with the Knockouts title in TNA under the ring name Awesome Kong. She also made several appearances for AEW in the past couple of years.