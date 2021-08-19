Backstage Update On Molly Holly And Shawn Daivari

Both Hall Of Famer Molly Holly and former wrestling star Shawn Daivari are now working as full-time producers for WWE, according to PWinsider.

The female star had a tryout for a producer role back in June after the officials decided to hire more women for the role. She was originally offered a position at the performance center as well but she declined.

After the initial tryout, Holly went through an extended learning period to familiarise herself with the role. She worked on the SmackDown brand for the most part during the training period.

Daivari on the other hand had already worked as a producer for WWE before. He was hired as a full time producer in January 2019 but had to be released due to the coronavirus budget cuts in early 2020.

He returned to wrestling after getting released. Shawn Daivari wrestled for promotions such as Impact Wrestling and MLW in the time following his departure.

He also worked as a producer for a set of NWA tapings and was brought back by WWE right after that. The 37-year-old was brought back in June this year.

With the return of crowds, both Molly Holly and Shawn Diavari have assumed full-time positions in the company. It’s likely that WWE will hire more producers in future.