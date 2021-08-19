Bo Dallas Breaks Silence On Wrestling Future After WWE Release

Reports suggested that Bo Dallas was preparing for life after wrestling before his WWE release in April this year. So many wondered if his release marks the end of his wrestling career but the former WWE star is claiming that it’s not the case.

The former NXT champion recently had an interview with Highspots Wrestling Network. During the interview, he revealed that he actually broke his neck during his final TV appearance for the company:

“Something that a lot of people don’t know is I broke my neck two years ago. The last time I was on television on SmackDown, I think it was a segment involving — it was a B-Team segment involving Braun Strowman.”

Bo Dallas On His Wrestling Future

Dallas also addressed his wrestling status during the talk. While he mentioned how he has been dabbling in a bunch of other things, Bo Dallas claimed that he is ‘1,000 percent not done’ with wrestling:

“So, my next goal, I’m definitely, 1,000 percent not done wrestling. There’s no chance in that. My next goal is to find something that I can really sink my teeth into, something that I really love and that I’m passionate about that is not a one-off,

It’s not a small time thing. I’m dabbling in a bunch of other things but wrestling is my passion and I’m re-finding the love for it. If I’ve lost any of it, I’m finding that passion all over again in my way and I’m really excited. “

For those who don’t know, it was reported in early 2021 that Bo Dallas has been preparing for life after wrestling. He has been running a farm with Liv Morgan and the former champion has also started a real estate business.