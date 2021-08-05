“Beautiful” Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62. News of his passing was announced by his sister on Facebook recently.

“I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby Eaton passed away last night,” she wrote. “When I find out all the details I will post them. Bobby was the kindest, loving person you would ever meet. I loved him so much and am going to miss him, please say a prayer for my niece Taryn. She found him. And she just lost her Mom a little over a Month ago,” Debbie Eaton Lewis posted to Facebook.

I really hate doing these it's been a rough week, but we once again send out our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and the fans around the world as the legendary Beautiful Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62. We thank you for the Memories. R.I.P. Bobby. pic.twitter.com/QfmJuzSPN5 — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) August 5, 2021

This is the hardest post to make . Anymore it’s almost daily I hear the passing of a friend a brother in the ring . I just got word one of Wrestling’s best ever in the ring and out . Beautiful Bobby Eaton has passed away . We all love Bobby! #RIPBobbyEaton pic.twitter.com/mWDlbayBDi — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) August 5, 2021

Eaton was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and museum in Wichita Falls, Texas as a member the Midnight Express in 2019. He was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame along with Dennis Condrey and Stan Lane in 2009. The Midnight Express were also voted the tag team of the year by the publication 3 years in a row from 1986-1988. Eaton was voted “Most Underrated” by WON in 1985, 1986,1 990, and then again in 1993.

“Very shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Bobby Eaton. Between the ropes he could do it all. Super nice guy as well,” Dave Meltzer Tweeted.