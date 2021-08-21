Bray Wyatt Teases a Return to Wrestling With New Cryptic Tweet

WWE has released a lot of superstars this year. Real superstars, not wrestlers given that moniker due to needing a superlative to complete a sentence. Bray Wyatt was arguably the biggest and most surprising name to be given the chop.

Everybody knew about the sudden creative drought surrounding the Fiend character. However, for a fighter as determined, committed and creative as Bray Wyatt, his release was certainly a shock.

Not even a month ago, it seems like it has been forever since the news broke. While there is an undeniable irony to his no-compete clause expiring on October 31st, there were many rumours abounding that Bray Wyatt might leave his boots in the ring and pursue other ventures. Acting being a main role linked to the star.

However, in another recent and cryptic tweet – something of a speciality for the man – it looks as if fans can rest assured, they will see him back between the ropes.

Rock Stars come and go. Musicians play until they die.



Bray Wyatt has Been Quiet but Said so Much

Bray Wyatt is a man who knows how to create a character. He is more than capable of putting on a show and building the interest around himself. Now that he is free from the shackles of WWE creative control, he can explore to his fullest.

“Rock Stars come and go. Musicians play until they die.” – Bray Wyatt / Van Halen

The words may be borrowed from Van Halen, but many fans are taking this to be Wyatt’s way of committing to a life in the ring. The only real question that remains is what he will do, and where he will go to do it.

Wyatt’s only other tweet since his release was an equally mysterious one teasing at a new mask and a new direction for his Fiend character.

Whatever happens, one thing is for sure, Bray Wyatt is going to be a force to be reckoned with when he gets back into the ring.