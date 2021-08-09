Buddy Murphy Releases New Videos Teasing Start Of Post-WWE Career

Buddy Murphy was released from WWE on June 2nd, 2021. He is one of over 50 wrestlers the company has released this year. For the last two days, Murphy has been releasing teaser videos as he gets closer to the end of his non-compete window. Much like many former WWE wrestlers have done, the theme of his videos appears to be him being released from prison.

The first ominous video was released yesterday:

He released a video today in 2 parts. This one also has some connection to a video released by Malakai Black not long ago. This video features a man arriving at some facility and speaking with a doctor who led him to a patient that had been locked in there for “8 years plus an additional 90 days in lockdown.”

“There’s been a few incidents, altercations, he doesn’t really play well with others,” the doctor says in the video.

The doctor was not happy to hear that the man had arrived to release the inmate. The video ends with a “To Be Continued.”

Last month, the former Cruiserweight Champion put out a Tweet that appears to indicate his non-compete clause is up on August 31st.