Buddy Murphy Reveals Post WWE Name In New Teaser

Former WWE star Buddy Murphy has posted the latest one of his teaser videos on Twitter today in two parts. He apparently also revealed his post-WWE name with it.

In this latest teaser, the former NXT star is seen getting released from the prison he has been seen inside before. Towards the end of the footage, a Buddy Murphy graphic appears on the screen.

The graphic then changes into Buddy Matthew, revealing the new ring name for the high flying star. What’s interesting to note here is that the name Matthew was referenced in a similar video posted by Malakai Black before his AEW debut:

Buddy Murphy was released by WWE on June 2. Since all main roster stars have a 90 days non-compete clause, he is expected to become a free agent on August 31.

It has been reported before that multiple wrestling promotions are interested in bringing the former 205 Live star in. Potential options for him include companies such as Impact Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling.

Now the big question is if the tie-ins to Black’s videos suggest that Murphy has already made his decision and if we will see the former champion making his AEW debut soon.