Candice LeRae Reveals When She Plans on Starting Maternity Leave

WWE NXT Superstar Candice LeRae recently revealed that she and Johnny Gargano were expecting their first child.

Candice confirmed on Instagram that she does not plan on going on maternity leave right now, and she will stay working for NXT until the last possible minute.

“Just when I didn’t think I could possibly be happier, you all proved me wrong. My heart is so full of love and support I never expected,” Candice LeRae revealed.

Candice LeRae on Maternity Leave

“This road for me and Johnny has been long, and I’ve had days where I thought this would never happen for us. It’s hard as a woman to choose between your career you’ve wanted since childhood and growing a life inside you. There never seems to be a right time,” LeRae noted.

“I have been a wrestler for 19 years and it’s been my constant since I was a little girl. It’s my first love. It’s given me irreplaceable friends, a brother, experiences I’d have never had otherwise, the blessing of traveling the world, the ability to make an impact on people’s lives, and (last but not least) a husband. CANDICE LERAE

“I don’t plan on being “away” until I absolutely have to”, Candice continued. “Indi clearly needs me! — And I want to be there for my locker room of girls as long as I possibly can!”

“However, I do have to take a step back from my favorite part of this business for a while- physically wrestling. But I know this little one is going to be soooo very worth every second away from the ring,” the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion concluded.