CM Punk Drops AEW Hint During MMA Broadcast

CM Punk continues to get the wrestling world talking with another AEW hint.

Back in July, it was reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that Punk is looking to make his return to the pro wrestling industry. The report also noted that the likely candidate to scoop Punk up is AEW.

AEW hasn’t been shy in dropping references either. Darby Allin recently cut a promo where he said anyone looking to prove themselves has to compete in AEW, even if they think they’re the “Best in the World.” That, of course, is CM Punk’s catchphrase.

Punk, who serves as a color commentator for the CFFC promotion, dropped a big hint regarding his future inside the ring during an event. Take a listen below.

This isn’t the first time Punk has dropped an AEW hint. He recently took to his Instagram Stories to post a quote that is tattooed on Darby Allin’s chest.

CM Punk's latest Instagram 'story' includes the quote, "Nothing's Over Till You're Underground" – the phrase Darby Allin has tattooed on his chest ? #AEW pic.twitter.com/Qj8vljI0BS — SEScoops (@sescoops) August 13, 2021

CM Punk hasn’t been seen inside a wrestling ring since 2014. He made his final appearance for WWE at the Royal Rumble PPV. Punk says he was due to face and defeat Triple H at WrestleMania but he grew tired of what he claims to have been broken promises, a misdiagnosis of his staph infection, lack of time off, and creative differences.

It was reported by Fightful Select that Punk has looked as if he hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to training. Punk had to do some in-ring work for the Heels show starring Stephen Amell. Those who were on set say Punk looked so fresh in the ring that they believe he has been training for a while now.

How big of an impact do you think CM Punk would make if he does indeed return?