Dakota Kai To Replace Ember Moon In NXT Opening Match

Tuesday’s episode of NXT will be a busy one for Dakota Kai.

Tuesday, WWE reported Ember Moon was declared unable to compete by the NXT Medical Staff, removing her from tonight’s opening match against Sarray. Kai will now face Sarray in place of Moon.

Shortly after the announcement, Moon took to Twitter to share a statement of frustration. The tweet read:

“.@wwenxt This has been an extremely rough month, I am angry and gutted! I was really look forward to this match and getting back on track but just got another pothole in the road. I’m sorry!”

Also scheduled for Tuesday, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will confront Dakota Kai. The New Zealand native turned on the women’s champ on the July 27 episode of NXT, stating that she was no one’s “sidekick”. The two will face each other for the NXT Women’s Championship at TakeOver 36 on Sunday, August 22.

Also scheduled for Tuesday’s episode:

Ilja Dragunov will appear

Odyssey Jones will face Trey Baxter in the semifinals of the NXT Breakout Tournament

A special look at the feud between Samoa Joe and NXT Champion Karrion Kross

General Manager William Regal will act as a mediator for a face-to-face segment featuring Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly