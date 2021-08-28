Bryan Danielson Could Debut For AEW Sooner Than You Think

Bryan Danielson, better known to WWE fans as Daniel Bryan, is reportedly set to make his AEW debut at the upcoming All Out PPV from Chicago on September 5. The news comes from Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, who was the first to report about the leader of the Yes Movement joining Tony Khan‘s promotion.

Danielson was originally scheduled to debut on the September 22 episode of Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City but the officials have changed their minds.

The plans were changed due to the growing internal concern over increasing COVID-19 cases in the country and the tightened restrictions around New York City.

The company is also looking to maximize the buzz around new developments on the heels of CM Punk‘s recent AEW debut. It’s one of the reasons why they have pulled Bryan’s debut closer.

The former world champion has asked for fewer dates and comparable money in his AEW contract. The ability to work in Japan and having creative input were his demands which the promotion has apparently agreed with.

Daniel Bryan has not been seen on TV since the April 30 episode of SmackDown. He lost a career vs. title match to Universal champion Roman Reigns as a way to write him off TV when his contract expired.

There is no word yet on what he will be doing at the upcoming PPV. Though one thing is confirmed that the former WWE star’s debut will make All Out one of the most memorable AEW shows till date.