Daniel Bryan Sporting A New Look Amidst Hints He’s AEW Bound

Daniel Bryan is gearing up for his apparently imminent AEW debut by abandoning his traditional appearance and opting for a brand new look instead.

Brie Bella recently shared photos with the former world champion on Instagram. In the pictures as seen below, the leader of the yes movement is seen sporting a brand new hairstyle:

Daniel Bryan opted not to renew his contract with WWE when his last deal expired in April this year. He was written off TV after losing a career vs. title match to Roman Reigns during the April 30 episode of SmackDown.

Daniel Bryan To AEW?

While the former champion himself has been pretty quiet about his future plans since his WWE departure, multiple reports suggest that he is AEW bound already.

The wrestling promotion has also been dropping hints about his future. Daniel Bryan action figures were recently shown on an episode of Being The Elite

This week’s episode of Dynamite saw CM Punk teasing Daniel Bryan’s arrival during his promo. When showered with yes chants from the fans, the straight edge star said “That’s somebody else’s shtick and you might just need to be a little more patient,”

CM Punk teases Bryan Danielson on AEW!!!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/dDCmRWhqQX — Italo Santana (@BulletCluIta) August 26, 2021

When the star known as Bryan Danielson outside the WWE realm may make his return to wrestling is anyone’s guess. Though the AEW teases have certainly excited fans about the prospect of many interesting future rivalries for the American dragon.