Darby Allin Responds To CM Punk’s Challenge For All Out After Rampage (Video)

CM Punk laid out a massive challenge for Darby Allin for a match at the upcoming All Out PPV during his AEW debut on this week’s The First Dance episode of Rampage.

The former TNT champion responded to the challenge after the show went off air. He claimed that AEW has changed his life and wrestling the former WWE champion will be an honor:

“I am gonna keep this very brief. This f**king company changed my life.” said Allin, “And after All Out, everybody will know my name. CM Punk- It’ll be an honor.”

CM Punk had been rumored to make his wrestling return for AEW for a while now. In the post-media scrum of Rampage, he confirmed that he was waiting for the crowds to come back.

Darby Allin had also been teasing a match against the former WWE star in recent times. Tonight’s events finally confirmed this bout for the upcoming PPV.

Punk has been announced for next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite so it will be interesting to see if he confronts Darby Allin during the upcoming show.

