Eric Bischoff Understands the Everlasting Appeal of Ric Flair

Talking on his 83 Weeks podcast this week, Eric Bischoff pitched in on the many conversations relating to Ric Flair. Much has been said in recent weeks about Flair, and Bischoff had his own views that he wanted to share.

Ever since his departure from WWE the rumors have been running wild about where Flair will go next. AEW looks like the most obvious choice, especially following his appearance beside Andrade at AAA Triplemania earlier this month. While appearing in a managerial role is the most likely, there has been lots of talk about the 72-year-old wanting to get back in the ring.

While this might be unlikely in a full-match capacity, Eric Bischoff discussed why there is now, and always will be an appeal to someone the likes of Ric Flair getting his hands dirty in the ring.

“Watch what happens when Ric Flair steps in the ring in AEW,” Eric Bischoff

“Just watch what happens. We saw what happened in Mexico in AAA when Ric Flair and Andrade got together. When Ric Flair steps back in the ring and starts chopping somebody, nobody is going to say to themselves ‘Oh man, that was a weak chop, he doesn’t chop as well as he did 20 years ago.’ Nobody could give two shits. They’re going to have a blast, they’ll rejoice. It’s going to trigger their memory and they’re going to go back in time and remember some of those magic Ric Flair moments. That’s what they’re paying their money for.” Eric Bischoff Explained.

Eric Bischoff Knows First-hand You Can’t Build a Legacy on Legends Alone

Talking further, Eric Bischoff confirmed that no wrestling company can build an empire by relying on older superstars like Flair. He did however say that it is important for older superstars to make appearances while giving room for the next generation to grow.

“You do need younger talent, definitely building that roster full of the future, there’s no question about that. I’m not suggesting all you do is feature that older legacy talent, but people still want to see them get in the ring, they still want to see them active, they still want to rejoice in seeing talent like Ric Flair to this day at 72 years old step in the ring and have some fun.” Eric Bischoff reasoned.

This is a tactic WWE have used in recent years, with the likes of Goldberg and yes, even John Cena, returning for short bursts to get the crowd going. Eric Bischoff knows full-well Ric Flair is never going to have a full-time run or another championship reign inside a major promotion. However, we all know that Ric Flair will never retire, and all it will take to make a place come alive is a strut, a chop and a woo!