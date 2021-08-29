Eva Marie On How Her WWE Return Came Together

Eva Marie had been rumored to make her WWE return since last year. She finally made her comeback to WWE programming earlier this year in June. The All Red Everything recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast. She discussed things such as her career outside of the promotion and more.

Discussing how her WWE return was made possible, Marie revealed that it actually started with a conversation with none other than the boss, Vince McMahon:

“I had a conversation with Vince [McMahon]. We basically — emails. So that’s basically how it started, just because of always keeping in contact via email of things I was doing outside of WWE, making sure that he was fully aware of Eva Marie is willing and ready to come back whenever you see fit

And that door is open on my end” said Eva Marie, “so it’s one of those things to where if you want something, go ask for it or go get it and make sure that other person or avenue kind of knows about it”

The female star also talked about her pairing with Piper Niven who has been dubbed as Doudrop on the main roster. She praised Niven saying that she is phenomenal.

Marie discussed her relationship with her on-screen protégé revealing that they exchanged messages before actually meeting in person. They hit it off with their first conversation and knew that they were going to work together.