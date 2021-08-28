HomeNewsNWA News

Final Cards For NWA EmPowerrr & 73 PPV Events

By Andrew Ravens

The NWA presents two pay-per-view events this weekend – EmPowerrr and 73 – from the Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, MO. 

EmPowerrr takes place on Saturday while 73 goes down on Sunday. The shows will begin at 7:00 pm ET. 

National Wrestling Alliance will present its first-ever all-women’s show with the Inaugural NWA Women’s Invitational Cup as its main event. The headliner for 73 will be NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch. 

The pay-per-view events can be purchased with the price tag of $39.99 via the FITE app. The shows will begin at 7:00 pm ET. Here is the final card. 

NWA EmPowerrr Card

  • Main Event: The Inaugural NWA Women’s Invitational Cup – Lady Frost (begins at #1), Tootie Lynn, Chelsea Green, Jamie Senegal, Debbie Malenko, Bianca Carelli, Jennacide, Thunder Kitty, Masha Slamovich, Kiera Hogan (The winner of the ten-woman Gauntlet will challenge the NWA World Women’s Champion the next night at NWA 73)
  • NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille vs. Leyla Hirsch 
  • Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Melina 
  • The FreeBabes (Miranda Gordy, Hollyhood Haley J, Jazzy Yang) vs. KiLynn King and Red Velvet – NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament
  • Hell on Heels (Renee Michelle, Sahara 7) vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay, Marti Belle) – NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament
  • The Hex or Hell on Heels vs. Red Velvet and KiLynn King or The Freebabes – NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament Finals
  • NWA’s Kylie Ray vs. AAA’s Chika Tormenta vs. AEW’s Diamante
  • Paola Mayfield vs. Kenzie Paige
  • Skye Blue vs. Christi Jaynes

NWA 73 Card

  • NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch
  • NWA National ChampionChris Adonis vs. James Storm
  • NWA Tag Team Champions Aron Stevens & Kratos vs. La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666)
  • Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae
  • NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille or Leyla Hirsch vs. NWA Invitational Winner at Empowerrr
  • Thom Latimer vs. Crimson vs. Tim Storm
  • Tyrus, Masked Man, & Jordan Clearwater vs. Da Pope, Odison, & Parrow
  • 12-Man Battle Royal to determine NWA National Title number one contender: Competitors TBA

