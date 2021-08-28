Final Cards For NWA EmPowerrr & 73 PPV Events

The NWA presents two pay-per-view events this weekend – EmPowerrr and 73 – from the Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, MO.
EmPowerrr takes place on Saturday while 73 goes down on Sunday. The shows will begin at 7:00 pm ET.
National Wrestling Alliance will present its first-ever all-women’s show with the Inaugural NWA Women’s Invitational Cup as its main event. The headliner for 73 will be NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch.
The pay-per-view events can be purchased with the price tag of $39.99 via the FITE app. The shows will begin at 7:00 pm ET. Here is the final card.
NWA EmPowerrr Card
- Main Event: The Inaugural NWA Women’s Invitational Cup – Lady Frost (begins at #1), Tootie Lynn, Chelsea Green, Jamie Senegal, Debbie Malenko, Bianca Carelli, Jennacide, Thunder Kitty, Masha Slamovich, Kiera Hogan (The winner of the ten-woman Gauntlet will challenge the NWA World Women’s Champion the next night at NWA 73)
- NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille vs. Leyla Hirsch
- Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Melina
- The FreeBabes (Miranda Gordy, Hollyhood Haley J, Jazzy Yang) vs. KiLynn King and Red Velvet – NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament
- Hell on Heels (Renee Michelle, Sahara 7) vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay, Marti Belle) – NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament
- The Hex or Hell on Heels vs. Red Velvet and KiLynn King or The Freebabes – NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament Finals
- NWA’s Kylie Ray vs. AAA’s Chika Tormenta vs. AEW’s Diamante
- Paola Mayfield vs. Kenzie Paige
- Skye Blue vs. Christi Jaynes
NWA 73 Card
- NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch
- NWA National ChampionChris Adonis vs. James Storm
- NWA Tag Team Champions Aron Stevens & Kratos vs. La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666)
- Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae
- NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille or Leyla Hirsch vs. NWA Invitational Winner at Empowerrr
- Thom Latimer vs. Crimson vs. Tim Storm
- Tyrus, Masked Man, & Jordan Clearwater vs. Da Pope, Odison, & Parrow
- 12-Man Battle Royal to determine NWA National Title number one contender: Competitors TBA