Final Cards For NWA EmPowerrr & 73 PPV Events

The NWA presents two pay-per-view events this weekend – EmPowerrr and 73 – from the Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, MO.

EmPowerrr takes place on Saturday while 73 goes down on Sunday. The shows will begin at 7:00 pm ET.

National Wrestling Alliance will present its first-ever all-women’s show with the Inaugural NWA Women’s Invitational Cup as its main event. The headliner for 73 will be NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch.

The pay-per-view events can be purchased with the price tag of $39.99 via the FITE app. The shows will begin at 7:00 pm ET. Here is the final card.

NWA EmPowerrr Card

Main Event: The Inaugural NWA Women’s Invitational Cup – Lady Frost (begins at #1), Tootie Lynn, Chelsea Green, Jamie Senegal, Debbie Malenko, Bianca Carelli, Jennacide, Thunder Kitty, Masha Slamovich, Kiera Hogan (The winner of the ten-woman Gauntlet will challenge the NWA World Women’s Champion the next night at NWA 73)

NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille vs. Leyla Hirsch

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Melina

The FreeBabes (Miranda Gordy, Hollyhood Haley J, Jazzy Yang) vs. KiLynn King and Red Velvet – NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament

Hell on Heels (Renee Michelle, Sahara 7) vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay, Marti Belle) – NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament

The Hex or Hell on Heels vs. Red Velvet and KiLynn King or The Freebabes – NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament Finals

NWA’s Kylie Ray vs. AAA’s Chika Tormenta vs. AEW’s Diamante

Paola Mayfield vs. Kenzie Paige

Skye Blue vs. Christi Jaynes

NWA 73 Card