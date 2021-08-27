First Look At The New WWE NXT Logo

WWE is rebranding the image of NXT and it all starts with a new logo. Wale sent out a video on Twitter this evening of the logo, which was retweeted by the official WWE account, essentially confirming that this is it.

WWE is making various changes to the brand from its production, look, and talent. WWE is moving away from scouting independent talent. They also will be signing and pushing younger and taller wrestlers instead of doing this with older and smaller wrestlers.

Even this past Tuesday night on TV, the pace of the matches was much slower. WWE President Nick Khan confirmed the changes last week while doing an interview with Ariel Helwani.

“We’re doing a complete revamp on NXT, led by Triple H, Paul Levesque, who’s really one of the architects of the original NXT. What we found, it’s probably why we did the tryout yesterday, what we want to make sure is easy for folks who want to be WWE superstars is figuring out how to become WWE superstars. If you think of the life of an elevated athlete throughout their career, the opportunity to go play somewhere has always been easy, being able to play somewhere is not.

“In terms of an NXT rebrand, look for it in the upcoming weeks, it’s going to have a whole new look, it’s going to have a whole new feel, and we believe because of a lot of the ‘indie wrestlers’ if you will, have come through our system, and are in our system with SmackDown and RAW now. We don’t want to keep doing that same thing, we want to look elsewhere for great young talent.”

WWE taped two weeks’ worth of television this past week in order for the CWC to be revamped with the new look. WWE will show off the changes on the next live episode of NXT that airs on September 14th.