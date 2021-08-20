Goldberg Discusses Whether His Son Will Follow in His Footsteps

Summerslam is just one day away, and Goldberg is once again vying to become the WWE champion. At 54 years old, his sporadic appearances have been met with mixed emotions from the WWE universe.

Talking during a recent appearance on The Bump, Goldberg addressed his future in wrestling. The conversation included a discussion about whether he would support his son in pursuing a wrestling career.

“Like I said, if I was 25, 55, or 105, I still think that I can pose a big threat to him, but he doesn’t think so. But that’s his problem. He will see the difference on Saturday. I’m still the Goldberg of old there’s no doubt about it.” Goldberg said when discussing his age and Bobby Lashley disbelief at him being a credible threat.

If there is one thing driving Goldberg more than the idea of having another belt to add to his collection, it is his family. “Everybody knows that 100 percent of my reasoning behind coming back was because of my family. My son, my wife, [they] had never seen me wrestle. My wife didn’t even know who the hell I was when we met.”

Goldberg Would Support His Son No Matter What He Wants to Do

As a father, seeing your child follow in your footsteps is a dream. For professional wrestlers, especially those who achieved great things, there is an added worry. It’s not the danger of the profession but rather the weight of expectation and the anchor that can be around a child’s ankles. This is a phenomenon that Goldberg is painfully aware of.

“I don’t want to choose his path. The kid’s 15-years-old, and he’s a hell of a baseball player and a hell of a football player. And if one day he wanted to step in the ring, you know, I would support it 100 percent,” Goldberg answered. “But I would also let him know to be prepared to be a target, as he is probably right now. As a father, I would be behind him 100 percent.”

“Just know, if he did, he would be the biggest and baddest to ever step in the ring, just like his dad.” -Goldberg

Goldberg’s son has a lot of years ahead of him before he needs to decide on a career path, and even his father pursued several other avenues before settling on professional wrestling. However, should that be his eventual direction, he has a wealth of experience in his corner.