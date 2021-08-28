Goldberg Explains Why He Choked His Son At SummerSlam

Goldberg‘s latest WWE storyline with Bobby Lashley also involved his son Gage. The young star got physical during the WWE championship match at SummerSlam PPV.

The former Universal champion recently appeared on the CarCast podcast. Talking about his SummerSlam match, he said that he was feeling “dazed and confused and continually limp” after his bout.

Speaking about Gage’s involvement at the show, Goldberg revealed that he actually choked his son at one point to stop him from smiling in the ring:

“I didn’t see shit. I was choking him. He goes, ‘Dad, when you came over and grabbed me, you were choking me.’ I was like, ‘I saw you smiling man, I had to get the smile off.’

The kid is impervious to pressure. He did four hours of homework before he went out” explained Goldberg, “And jumped in the ring with a 290-pound monster who was beating his dad up. It didn’t bother him one bit.”

The WWE championship match at the SummerSlam PPV ended when the former WCW champion couldn’t continue due to a knee injury. Though Bobby Lashley kept attacking his opponent even after the bout.

Gage came to the aid of his father but Lashley put him down too with a hurt lock. The segment ended with Goldberg checking on his son and threatening Bobby Lashley.