Hiroshi Tanahashi Wants To Compete In U.S. At Least Once A Month

Newly-minted IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi is already eyeing a return to the U.S.

Tanahashi competed in the main event of NJPW Strong Resurgence. He challenged Lance Archer for the U.S. gold. It was “The Ace” who scored the three-count thanks to High Fly Flow. Tanahashi made history as he has now held every singles championship in NJPW.

Sports Illustrated caught up with Tanahashi, who said that he is looking to compete in the U.S. at least once a month.

“I think the IWGP U.S. heavyweight championship is truly meaningful when it is defended in the U.S. I have a desire to go to the U.S. once a month. Sometimes, I’d even like it to be once a week.”

While fans have been in attendance for NJPW shows in Japan, they are asked not to chant out loud due to COVID-19. Tanahashi discussed what it was like to wrestle in front of a vocal crowd for the first time in over a year.

“This was the first time in a year and a half that I was able to wrestle in front of a vocal crowd. It was a really exhilarating feeling, and it gave me a ton of extra strength. I was incredibly fired up. It was a fantastic environment to wrestle in.”

Hiroshi Tanahashi will be making his first IWGP United States Heavyweight Title defense at Wrestle Grand Slam on Sept. 4. He’ll be putting his gold on the line against Kota Ibushi. It was Tanahashi who first threw down the challenge to Ibushi, who gladly accepted.