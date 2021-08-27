Ilja Dragunov Urges Fans To Stop Sleeping On NXT UK

Ilja Dragunov wants to be the face of NXT UK after defeating WALTER at NXT TakeOver 36 and becoming the new NXT UK Champion. In what was a rematch of one of 2020’s best matches and a potential contender for match of the year in its own right, Dragunov ended WALTER’s 870-day reign as NXT UK Champion in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

After his win, Ilja Dragunov wants fans to pay attention to the UK brand as according to the new champion, it is better than all the other brands in WWE. Speaking to Lucha Libre Online, Dragunov said that he knows that he now has the responsibility to represent NXT UK and in his opinion, it is the greatest brand in WWE. The reasoning he gave behind his statement is that no other brand comes close to NXT UK when it comes to the in-ring style and physicality, and the ability to connect fans to the performance. Dragunov said that NXT UK is untouchable and he urged fans to stop sleeping on it.

Previously in an interview, Dragunov said that the work ethic of the NXT UK locker room inspires him to do better and reiterated that fans should be paying attention to he brand. “Just when I step into the locker room, I see the people, day by day getting better. The work mentality inspires me and makes me proud to be the champion of this brand and represent. I see so much talent on this brand that people will pay attention to as soon as they get a chance. One chance can change the world. I’m sure the people who sleep on NXT UK will not sleep on NXT UK in the future because the talent is rising.”

Meanwhile, after his loss to Dragunov, WALTER was reportedly in a lot of talks among WWE officials that he should become a regular fixture on NXT. It is not known however if he would actually appear on the regular version of NXT as WALTER is not too keen on relocating to America. So much so that didn’t even consider signing with WWE before NXT UK was created. “I was never too keen about leaving Germany or Europe to live in the United States. It’s a big step. Most of the other wrestlers are willing to do it because it’s their goal from day one or early in their career.”