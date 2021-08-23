Ilja Dragunov Wins WWE NXT UK Title At TakeOver 36

A rematch of one of 2020’s best matches took place with WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER defending the strap against Ilja Dragunov at Saturday’s (August 22, 2021) WWE NXT TakeOver 36 event in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the Peacock.

The match was stiff and hard-hitting just as expected. The chops sounded like gunshots. WALTER dominated early until Ilja made his comeback. Not only did IIja win, but he did it with a sleeper.

Their first match saw WALTER defeat Dragunov on NXT UK last October to retain the NXT United Kingdom Championship, which was highly praised. Since then, in storyline, Dragunov has struggled with temper issues, but managed to get it under control.

In June, Dragunov defeated Rampage Brown and Joe Coffey in a triple threat match on NXT UK to be set up as the next challenger for WALTER’s Title. Post-match, WALTER came to the ring and attacked Dragunov.

The match was supposed to take place on the Thursday, July 22 episode of NXT UK, but since WALTER suffered an injury, it got delayed to this show.

WALTER had been the NXT United Kingdom Champion since winning the strap from Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: New York in 2019.