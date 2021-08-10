John Cena On Why He Chose To Do More Dates Than WWE Had Asked

While John Cena has moved on from being a full-time WWE star and made a spot for himself in Hollywood, he still has a special place in his heart for the company where he originally made his name.

The Cenation Leader recently appeared on ID10T with Chris Hardwick podcast where he talked about a number of things including his recent WWE return.

During the interview, Cena revealed that the officials had originally asked him to come back for only a few dates but he decided to do more shows than that:

“They asked me to come back for only a few dates. I was like ‘no, I want to do all these dates.’ To one, get back in front of an audience, two to help the brand get audiences back in the building.

And then when you offer all these dates, someone may say ‘well what about this? What about that, now that you’re in? I know that you may have some time.’” said Cena, “‘No, these are my expectations. This is the best I can do with the best I can give you.’”

Apart from this, the former champion also talked about making a WWE return at the age of 44 and how he has been open about the effects his age is showing on his body.

John Cena said that he does not have a lot of time left when it comes to wrestling but he explained that he will keep doing it until he feels like he is offending the customer. You can check out his comments here.