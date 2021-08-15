Kenny Omega Reacts To Ric Flair (Video), Omega-Andrade Trash Talk

Kenny Omega retained the AAA Mega Championship over Andrade El Idolo at Saturday night’s Triplemania XXIX event.

Andrade was accompanied to the ring by Ric Flair, who couldn’t help getting physically involved in the match. Flair roughed up Kenny Omega before slapping his figure four leglock on Konnan. You can see video of that altercation here.

Despite taking several chops and a punch from the Nature Boy, Omega was victorious. He commented on his match backstage after TripleMania and had some words for Ric Flair. As you can imagine, Omega was none too pleased that Flair roughed him up during the match.

Kenny Omega & Andrade Trash Talk

On Sunday morning, Kenny Omega sent Andrade a message on Twitter. The Best Bout Machine told Andade that he is a tough competitor and came close to winning the AAA Mega Championship. However, he crossed the line with that “stunt” involving Ric Flair. “Not in 2021, and not in my ring, pal.” Omega wrote.

Andrade paid respect to Omega as well, but said he’s glad the champion took things personal Saturday night.

Everyone, around the world says how good you are. Last night, I witnessed that first hand. #Respect @KennyOmegamanX



You should take it personal. You have what I want. I am just getting started. @AEW @luchalibreaaa ?????? — "EL IDOLO" ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) August 15, 2021

It’s clear that Andrade still has sights on Omega’s AAA Mega Championship. Since both men are signed to All Elite Wrestling, there’s a good chance they will cross paths again in the future.