Kyle O’Reilly Comments On Recent NXT Releases

Kyle O’Reilly’s longtime tag-team partner Bobby Fish was amongst the recent cuts from the NXT roster. Before they were both in the Undisputed Era, Fish and O’Reilly were known as reDRagon and won titles in ROH and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

O’Reilly took to Twitter to comment on the recent NXT roster cuts.

“The word of the day is “Bummer”. It was a bummer to see my friends lose their jobs but I take solace in knowing they will all end up OK and doing great things. Still though, major bummer.”

It was a bummer to see my friends lose their jobs but I take solace in knowing they will all end up OK and doing great things. Still though, major bummer. — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) August 7, 2021

Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish – reDRagon

Fish and O’Reilly first began teaming together in 2012 under the name reDRagon. They have won titles in NJPW, ROH, and NXT.

They are 2x IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. They won the Super Junior Tag Tournament in 2014 as well. In Ring of Honor, they are 3x World Tag Team Champions and won the Tag Wars tournament in 2014 as well.

Along with other members of the Undisputed Era, they won the NXT tag titles 3x. They also won the NXT tag team of the year award in both 2018 and 2019. Pro Wrestling Illustrated voted them the Tag Team of the Year in 2019.