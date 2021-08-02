Lio Rush Is Medically Cleared For In-Ring Return

Lio Rush is ready to return to the ring.

Rush took to Twitter to announce that he’s been cleared after three months of rehab. He’s been sidelined since suffering an AC injury in the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing. This marked his AEW debut as he was the surprise entrant in the match.

He wrote,“Every single day for the past 3 months I’ve been in rehab working harder than I ever have before. Happy to announce that today….I’ve been cleared.”

Back in June, Rush announced his plans to retire because he felt fulfilled with his professional wrestling career and was happy to be moving on to be a better father and husband.

Rush was released from WWE last year along with several other wrestlers due to budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic. He continued his career by working for MLW and NJPW.

Although he wants out of the wrestling business, he plans to continue his contractual agreements with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Rush is advertised for upcoming NJPW events including Resurgence on August 14 and Fighting Spirit Unleashed on August 16.