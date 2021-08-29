Liv Morgan On What Becky Lynch Told Her Before Going On Maternity Leave

Liv Morgan appeared on this week’s episode of Talking Smack where she discussed her fatal four way match on this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown and more.

Talking about the SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch, the former Riott Squad member revealed what she told her before going on maternity leave last year:

“You wanna know a little secret? When Becky left, I gave her a hug goodbye.” said Liv, “She whispered in my ear, ‘When I come back, you are going to be champion.’ I’ve thought about that every single day.

She’s back, and I’m not champion. But I’m looking so, so, so forward to proving her right. Maybe, not on her timeline, but I’m going to be champion, and I’d love to take it off of Becky Lynch.”

Liv Morgan competed in a fatal four-way elimination #1 contenders match against Bianca Belair, Carmella, and Zelina Vega on SmackDown. Morgan eliminated Carmella from the bout before being pinned by the winner of the match Belair.

Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy on an episode of Raw in May last year. She went on a hiatus from WWE programming after this. The Man made her surprise return to WWE TV during SummerSlam, where she defeated Bianca for the SmackDown women’s title.