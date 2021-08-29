No Way Jose Claims He Pitched The Idea Of WWE 24/7 Championship

No Way Jose says it was he who initially pitched the idea of having a 24/7 championship in WWE.

The WWE 24/7 Championship was introduced back in May 2019. Since that time, there have been almost 150 title reigns. No Way Jose never got his hands on the title but he claims to have been the one to pitch the idea.

Here’s what he told the folks over at the Wrestling Perspective Podcast.

“Okay, I want to say that — and I don’t know how many people have claimed this, but in December of 20?? — God, when did that title come out? I might have the year wrong, but in December of 2018, I wrote to my writer, and I, word for word said, ‘What if we do a 24/7 Championship?’ I’ll pull it up right now. What if we do a 24/7 title that gives everybody something to do.

“Because I wasn’t doing sh*t and I was like, ‘they’re not going to put me in this title run, that title run, or that title run.’ They didn’t want to do hardcore, so I was like, ‘why don’t we do a 24/7?’ He straight up said, ‘no, that’s not an idea that we want at this time.’ I was like, ‘alright, whatever,’ and I just kept rolling with other ideas. I was watching Spartacus at that time, I started coming up with stuff from there. I was just watching so many different things. But I legitimately remember that. Six months later, here comes the title and I’m like, ‘oh!’ No bonus, no nothing. Like I said, I don’t even know if it was my idea. But I know six months before that, I mentioned that and then there it was. So it was what it was.”

No Way Jose has since changed his name to “No Way.” He currently competes under the Impact Wrestling promotion. He made his debut for Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary back in July.