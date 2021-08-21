NWA-Tessa Blanchard Talks Reportedly At Standstill

It looks like Tessa Blanchard won’t be coming to NWA anytime soon despite initial interest.

Fightful Select reports that the NWA showed interest in bringing Blanchard over to the promotion this summer. The report notes that talks have been put to the side for the time being as both sides weren’t able to come to an agreement.

Blanchard has mostly remained on the sidelines since making her nasty exit from Impact Wrestling. It was reported that she hadn’t made a decision regarding wrestling as she was celebrating her marriage to fellow wrestler Daga.

Reports once swirled on Blanchard and Daga potentially making their way to AEW. Nothing has come to fruition on that front.

Back in Sept. 2020, Blanchard broke her silence on her hiatus.

“I’ve been away for a while, the main reason for that is to focus on my wedding & honeymoon. The past few months I’ve gotten back to the basics & been focusing on the relationships I have with family, friends & myself. The point of this post is because I’m taking back the control of my narrative.

“I’ve had people weigh in on what I should do, what I should say, what interview to do, where to go.. now, I want to listen to what I want and what’s in my heart. I am so blessed in so many areas of my life & I am so grateful to have such strong people in my life.”

If Tessa Blanchard returns to wrestling, which promotion do you think she will sign with?