Paige Says “I’m Not Done Yet” As She Trains For In-Ring Return

Paige hasn’t been seen in WWE for some time now, even though she is in contract with the company. Fans hope they could see her make an appearance in some capacity on WWE programming, however it looks like she does not much time left with the company. In a recent Twitch stream, Paige revealed that the current deal she is signed up with expires in less than a year.

Paige said that her contract is going to be up in June of next year, and she doesn’t know if WWE would even want her back. She did, however, add that if they wanted her back she would love to be able to continue Twitch as part of her new deal.

“My contract is up in June of next year. Who knows if they would want to give me a new contract? Who’s to say they would want to? If they did, I’d love to have Twitch as a part of the contract,” Paige said.

On Sunday, the former WWE Divas Champion assured fans that she’s motivated to get back in the ring one way or another .

I’m not done yet. ?? — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) August 29, 2021

Paige’s Future

Paige was last seen as part of WWE Backstage, which stopped being a weekly show as FS1 announced the suspension of the production of the show in June last year.

Paige hasn’t been seen in the ring for a long time. She made her debut as a 21-year-old when the women’s division was beginning a revolution and Paige was one of the women at the front of it. Unfortunately, she suffered a neck injury which sidelined her for 18 months. She retired from WWE in 2018 after she suffered a second injury.

She’s still hopeful she could make a comeback to wrestling like Daniel Bryan and Edge did. “I’d come back tomorrow if I could, but I’m always going to have in the back of my head, what if?” she said. “I might not be mentally ready to come back, but when I am, watch out world, you’re going to be in trouble.”

Paige also provided an update of her health recently, revealing she’s getting stronger. “You guys I’m getting stronger, squatting 185lbs again.” wrote Paige on Twitter, “I know it’s not a ton but it’s a big accomplishment for me who was worried to do any gym stuff because of my neck. But my neck is feeling so awesome. I’m so proud of myself.”

