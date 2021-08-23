PROGRESS Announce Thunderb*stard match for Chapter 119

PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that there will be a 2nd Chance Scramble/Thunderb*stard match at the upcoming Chapter event this weekend.

Eight men who have all previously lost against PROGRESS World Champion Cara Noir will be competing to determine the next #1 contender to the World Championship.

Danny Black, Jiody Fleisch, Dan Moloney, ELIJAH, Chris Ridgeway, Charlie Sterling, Luke Jacobs and Kid Lykos have all been confirmed for the contest.

It has not been confirmed if Cara Noir will be wrestling on the show, although he was called out by UK wrestling veteran Dean Allmark during Chapter 118 in a backstage segment.

All of these previous challengers get a second chance to earn a shot, under Thunderbastard rules!



Chapter 119 – Sat 28th

demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/OwBrjWGth6 — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 23, 2021

The company has also released a hype video for the contest, with this being the first Thunderb*stard match since Chapter 105: Bring The Thunder, which was the second Chapter show back after the restart:

No other matches have been confirmed for the event thus far that airs on Saturday 28th August on Peacock, WWE Network and demandPROGRESS.