PROGRESS Chapter 118 results and highlights

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 118 event tonight on Peacock and WWE Network.

Two major Championship matches were confirmed for the show prior to the air date, with Cara Noir defending his World Title against Danny Black and new PROGRESS Women’s Champion Gisele Shaw defending against Laura Di Matteo.

PROGRESS Chapter 118 Results

Here’s the full results for Chapter 118: Fake Tickets To a Hog Roast in Sumatra:

Warren Banks, Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II b. Sandy Beach, Big Guns Joe & Gene Munny

Alexxis Falcon b. Taonga The Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley) b. The Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones) – via DQ

Dean Allmark b. Spike Trivet – via DQ

Check out some highlights from the show below:

Not content with attacking @KanjiDuku's arm in recent matches, the Dragon of PROGRESS inflicts her poison on Di Matteo.@GiseleShaw08 vs @Laura_DiMatteo1



Chapter 118 – available now on:@peacockTV@WWENetwork

demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/Ta7u89Ao5q — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 21, 2021

The company’s next show Chapter 119 will be taking place next Saturday, August 28 and matches will be announced during the week.