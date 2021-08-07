PROGRESS Release Doug Williams Interview on Peacock and WWE Network

PROGRESS Wrestling has released a new video interview on Peacock and WWE Network. The company confirmed this afternoon that the new series, Hi Def With Hustle, would be starting with a sit down between PROGRESS commentator Lee ‘Hustle’ Malone and British wrestling legend Doug Williams.

Doug Williams discusses a number of topics during the interview, ranging from his start in judo to his PROGRESS retirement match against Trent Seven inside of Wembley Arena.

Williams has most notably performed for Ring of Honor in the early to mid 2000s and TNA. During his time with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, Doug Williams would become the X Division and Television Champion, whilst also winning the TNA Tag Team Championships and IWGP Tag Team Championships alongside Nick Aldis/Magnus in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Doug Williams

Doug Williams retired from the British scene back in 2018, losing to the aforementioned NXT UK Superstar Trent Seven in a PROGRESS ATLAS Title match at Wembley Arena. Williams stated that he would retire the moment that he lost the belt, and did until earlier this year where he confirmed that he would be entering the ring once again.

Williams has already performed for ICW and Rev Pro. The Ambassador of British Wrestling confirmed his return to the ring on Twitter earlier this year, writing “the events of the past year has made me reassess my decision to retire as it made me understand that you should use your life to fullest doing what you enjoy. As such I am open to bookings again, email is in my bio…”