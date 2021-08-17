Reason Why Keith Lee Is Currently Working Dark Matches

For the last two weeks, Keith Lee has been working dark matches before both RAW and Smackdown. Lee defeated Chico Adams before RAW last night, and Niles Plonk before RAW the week before. On Smackdown, Lee defeated Niles Plonk last Saturday in a dark match and Austin Theory the week before.

According to a report from PW Insider, the purpose of the dark matches is to help Lee refine his in-ring style and determine what works best for him.

“PWInsider.com is told that the recent darks, designed as being short squashes for Lee, have taken place as a way to refine Lee and decide what works best for him going forward,” wrote Mike Johnson.

Lee was out of action for 5 months from February to July. He returned on the July 19th episode of RAW and lost to Bobby Lashley. He was defeated by Karrion Kross the following week but then avenged that loss against Kross on August 2nd. Lee has been working dark matches ever since.

Lee opened up recently about dealing with inflammation of the heart following contracting COVID-19. This was the reason for his absence from February to July.

“Some people may have experienced this thing where there’s like an inflammation in the heart or lungs, for me it was the heart. That led to very scary times,” Lee says in the video.

“I was basically forbidden from training or any activity outside of a light walk. There was a fear that doing more than that—that there was a chance that I could just up and pass away.”